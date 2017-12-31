Ex-Albay mayor, DA officer face graft raps

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed before the Sandiganbayan charges of graft and malversation against former Mayor Emiliana Kare of Malinao, Albay; Hector Sales, then regional executive director of the Department of Agriculture–Region V; and two others in connection with allegedly anomalous procurement of fertilizer in 2004.

Also charged were then-acting Municipal Accountant Rosemarie Cea-Capus and Municipal Treasurer Leonora Capus for two counts of violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

In the first two cases, the Ombudsman alleged that sometime in 2004 the accused caused and approved the procurement of 2,000 liters of liquid fertilizer from Feshan Philippines Inc. (Feshan) without the required public bidding.

The first transaction was paid to Feshan in check dated April 26, 2004 amounting to more that P1.9 million, while the second case involved another check dated August 13, 2004 for over P1.039 million.

In a separate charge sheet, the Ombudsman accused Kare and Norberto Resontoc, then officer-in-charge municipal agriculturist, of malversation in connection with 47 bottles of Bio-Nature Liquid Organic Fertilizer procured from Feshan at P1,500 per bottle.