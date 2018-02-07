Ex-ambassador Caroline Kennedy visits Manila

FORMER United States Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy is in Manila to attend several activities, including a meeting with sisters of former President Banigno Aquino 3rd.

Kennedy, daughter of the late former US President John Kennedy, on Tuesday visited the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, to pay respects to American soldiers killed during World War II.

US Ambassador to Manila Sung Kim accompanied Kennedy during her visit to the memorial where she also viewed mosaic maps, “Wall of the Missing” and chapel all inside the cemetery.

Kennedy, in a brief statement to the media, said she was very excited to be in the country for the first time.

“This is my first trip to the Philippines and I very much wanted to visit this country, which has played such an important role in American history,” she added.

According to her, there were many wonderful memories of all the Filipinos who served with her father in the White House.

“I know that there are some crew members memorialized here so I wanted to come and pay my respects. I am very excited to be here, and I look forward to a great couple of days.” Kennedy said.

The US Embassy in Manila did not provide further details on the visit of Kennedy to the country but she is set to meet with the Aquino sisters for a tea, according to Kris Aquino, the youngest of the sisters.

Kris, in a news conference last week, said she and her sisters were invited to have tea with Kennedy.

She is set to attend a student exchange poetry program organized by a US non-government organization that she was supporting.