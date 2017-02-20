Ex-Antique mayor faces graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft charges before the Sandiganbayan against former Mayor Mary Joyce Roquero of Valderrama, Antique over the alleged anomalous lease of sound system for a festival.

In three separate charge sheets, Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer I Gian Carla Hernal alleged that the respondent gave unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference to Jubilee Super Sounds.

It accused Roquero of “leasing or causing the lease of sound system from Jubilee Super Sounds” — which was supposedly owned by her son — for the 2010, 2011 and 2012 Panubason Festival “without the benefit of public bidding in violation of the public policy and statutory mandate that all government procurement shall be done through competitive public bidding.”

The Ombudsman recommended a total of P90,000 bail for Roquero.