Ex-Antique mayor faces graft, malversation raps

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft and malversation cases before the Sandiganbayan against former San Jose de Buenavista (Antique) Mayor Fernando Corvera and former officer-in-charge and municipal accountant Antonio Tordesillas in connection with Corvera’s supposed cash advances from 1999 to 2007 totaling P685,477.65.

The cases covered November 5, 2012, “or sometime prior or subsequent thereto.”

In the charge sheet for malversation, the Ombudsman alleged that the respondents, “conspiring and confederating with one another, appropriate[d], [took], misappropriate[d], embezzle[d]and/or convert[ed]to their own personal use and benefits” P685,477.65.

The Ombudsman’s office alleged that Corvera was accountable for the sum, which he supposedly “received” and which were allegedly “under his custody and control by reason of the duties of his office,” and alleged that “despite demands made upon him to account for said public funds, accused had failed to do so…”

It also alleged that Tordesillas “certif[ied]the Disbursement Vouchers as to the completeness of supporting documents and that the previous cash advances of Corvera had been liquidated, thereby facilitating or enabling the release and” alleged “embezzlement of the same cash advances.”

In the charge sheet accusing them of graft, the Ombudsman alleged that the respondents, “conspiring and confederating with one another,” “cause[d]undue injury to the government in the amount of P685,477.65, representing the cash advances of accused Corvera from 1999 to 2007…”

It alleged that the supposed failure to return the sum was “without justifiable cause and despite repeated demands.”

The Ombudsman recommended bail totaling P70,000 for each respondent.