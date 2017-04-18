Ex-asst. govt corporate counsel joins PDIC board

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) announced the appointment of Reynaldo Tansioco as a member of the PDIC Board of Directors, representing the private sector.

In simple ceremonies at the Department of Finance (DoF), Tansioco took his oath of office before Finance Secretary and PDIC Board Chairman Carlos G. Dominguez 3rd on March 24.

A CPA-lawyer, Tansioco was assistant government corporate counsel at the office of the Government Corporate Counsel for 10 years from 1999 to 2009 prior to joining PDIC. He also previously worked as Legal Officer at the Strategic Investment Development Corp. from 1987 to 1999 and served as agent of the National Bureau of Investigation and the General Auditing Office, now Commission on Audit.

Tansioco likewise worked at the Philippine National Bank as a branch lawyer.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of the East and earned his law degree from San Beda College. He has a master’s degree in senior management, which he earned from the Graduate School of the Ateneo de Manila University.

Tansioco completes the four private sector representatives to the PDIC Board, together with lawyers Rogelio Guadalquiver, Eduardo Pangan, and Anita Linda Aquino.

Under Republic Act No. 10846, the amended PDIC Charter that took effect on June 11, 2016, PDIC’s Board composition increased from five to seven, with the addition of two more directors from the private sector. PDIC is headed by the secretary of Finance as ex-officio chairman. The PDIC president serves as board vice chairman and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor is ex-officio board member.