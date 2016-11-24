Ex-Ayala exec quits DOTr

The Department of Transportation on Wednesday confirmed that Undersecretary Noel Kintanar has resigned.

In a statement, the agency said Secretary Arthur Tugade has accepted Kintanar’s resignation, which takes effect on Nov. 29, 2016.

“Mr. Kintanar said he would like to give Secretary Tugade a free hand in addressing any and all misconceptions or doubts as to the impartiality and independence of the DOTr in addressing the many issues and concerns on transportation,” the statement said.

Kintanar was earlier criticized by House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, a close ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, for failing to solve the traffic problem in Metro Manila.

Before his appointment as Transportation undersecretary on June 20, Kintanar was assistant vice president (AVP) and executive director of Ayala Land Corporation.