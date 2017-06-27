THE Office of the Ombudsman has found basis to file graft and malversation cases at the Sandiganbayan against former Rep. Monico Puentevella of Bacolod.

Its investigators found that he allegedly failed to account for funds spent for the 2005 South East Asian Games hosted by Bacolod City.

A statement issued by Sandiganbayan on Tuesday quoted Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales as saying that “respondent’s failure to liquidate or account for the amount of P21,565,832.50 which was under his custody and control, despite demands and the lapse of several years from the time the liquidation was due, would necessarily lead to the conclusion that he had used the funds for his personal benefit.”

The Ombudsman’s ruling is still subject to a motion for reconsideration.