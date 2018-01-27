Ex-Baguio policeman busted

BAGUIO CITY: Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) – Cordillera arrested a former policeman after he sold P20,000 worth of shabu to an undercover agent. Former Senior Police Officer 4 Carlos Salviejo Lagayan, alias “Mang C” of Slaughter Compound was busted with two big plastic sachets of shabu in an operation along Laubach Road here. When frisked, Lagayan yielded four more sachets of shabu and the buy-bust money. Lagayan, 69, has been arrested while still active in service and convicted by the lower court for drug pushing but was acquitted on appeal. Meanwhile, last Tuesday night suspected drug peddler Dennis Joel Llorente Paraguas, 52, from Scout Barrio was arrested by PDEA–Benguet agents along Luneta Hill after he sold a sachet of shabu worth P1,000 to poseur buyer. Paraguas, PDEA said, was also caught earlier in 2006 for drug violations. Similarly, Michael Rebollido Balcita, 37, of Barangay Quirino Hill, was caught selling of shabu for P12,500. Police said he is a member of a drug group operating in Baguio and Benguet. THOM F. PICAÑA