Ex-Basilan town mayor, 2 others charged with graft

The Office of the Ombudsman has charged before the Sandiganbayan former Mayor Haber Amin Asarul of Sumisip, Basilan and two municipal officers in connection with the alleged use of the town’s funds as security for a P2-million personal loan in 2010.

Also accused were former officer-in-charge Treasurer Camlian Borjal and former OIC Accountant Marad Abdulkarim for alleged violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and another for alleged violation of Section 89(a)(5) of RA 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991.

Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer III Julius Matibag, in filing the case, alleged that the respondents “use[d], directly or indirectly, the Municipality of Sumisip’s public property for a private purpose by using the municipality’s funds as security for a personal loan that they contracted from Al-Mashour A. Alibasa in Zamboanga City in the amount of P2,000,000.00…”

The Local Government Code prohibits local government officials or employees to use any public property of the local government unit for private purposes.

The Ombudsman’s office said the respondents issued to Alibasa two Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) checks each worth P1.1 million chargeable against the town’s account as well as the corresponding two Municipal Accountant’s Advice of Local Check Disbursements.

Matibag alleged “the issuance thereof could not have been done without their respective official positions, knowing fully well that the account belongs to the Municipality of Sumisip…”

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail each for the respondents.