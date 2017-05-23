Ex-Bataan mayor’S Bodyguard gunned down

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: A former close-in security of the former mayor of Pilar, Bataan was shot dead at about 12 noon on Monday in Barangay Poblacion here by a gunman back riding a motorcycle. Doctors at Saint Joseph Hospital declared Crispin Artuz, 54, dead on arrival from five gunshot wounds in the body. Scene-of-the-crime operatives recovered five empty shells of caliber 45 pistol from the crime area. Artuz was the bodyguard of former Mayor Carlos Pizarro Jr., now general manager of the Metro Bataan Development Authority. A witness said Artuz was driving his tricycle when the suspects, riding a motorcycle wearing crash helmet and mask, drove by and the back rider fired shots at the victim.