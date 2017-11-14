Ex-beauty queen Lopez faces raps

Former movie actress and beauty queen Maria Isabel Lopez on Monday was summoned by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for breaching the Asean lane during heavy traffic on EDSA last Saturday night.

The lane is reserved for use of delegates to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Manila November 13-15.

Officials of the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) Task Force Asean, meanwhile, are preparing a recommendation that Lopez’s driver’s license be canceled or revoked for what was supposedly a dangerous stunt that she pulled off along EDSA between Ortigas and Shaw Boulevard.

In a text message sent to The Manila Times, LTO chief Edgar Galvante said a summons has been sent to Lopez, who will face charges, such as disregarding traffic signs for removing the traffic cone barriers just to get into the Asean lane; and violating the Anti-Distracted Driving Act for taking pictures of herself using her mobile phone and bragging on social media that she was able to used the lane.

Galvante added that investigation of Lopez will be anchored on the truth and adherence to the rule of law.

Lopez won the 1982 Binibining Pilipinas-Universe title.

“We will confront her with her violations and mete her the appropriate penalties,” Gavante said in the text message.

While Lopez made already a public apology on a late-night TV news program, the Multi-Agency Coordinating team for the Asean Summit involving DOTr, MMDA and the PNP (Philippine National Police) are one in recommending that she should be meted with the cancelation of her driver’s license for such a “big mistake” and security breach.

Catalino Cuy, officer-in-charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, said Lopez is setting a bad example to motorists, particularly this time that the country is the principal host of the Asean Summit.

“We will not allow someone like her to simply put our plans to naught,” Cuy added.

After bagging the Binibining Pilipinas-Universe crown, Lopez entered show business and played sexy roles in many movies.