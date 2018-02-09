Ex-Benguet mayor, 3 others face graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against former Mayor Bartolome Sacla Sr. of Bakun town in Benguet and three others over the alleged anomalous award of a P1.9 million contract for the supply of liquid fertilizer in 2004.

Charged along with Sacla were former municipal treasurer Manuel Bagayao, then-municipal accountant Virginia Kigisan and Dolly Villafor owner of Bry Cin Enterprises, supplier of the fertilizer.

The Ombudsman alleged that on May 7, 2004, the accused conspired by awarding to Villafor’s firm the contract for the delivery of 1,300 bottles of Nutro Ocean liquid fertilizer without the required public bidding.

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail for each of the accused.

The case was raffle off to the Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division on Friday.