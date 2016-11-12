Ex-Bohol policeman busted

A former member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) was arrested by joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and local police during a buy-bust operation in Bohol. PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña said Tharek Teopisto Maralit Cabagnot 3rd, 42, of Purok 7, Barangay Mansasa in Tagbilaran City was busted in an entrapment operation in Dampas District, Bohol. Recovered from Cabagnot were two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu, worth P600 and a mobile phone.