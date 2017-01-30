Ex-Cagayan vice gov faces graft case

CAGAYAN: The Office of the Ombudsman has recommended the filing of graft and swindling case against a former vice governor here for illegally disbursing checks of barangay (village) officials in five municipalities.

According to the Ombudsman, former Vice Gov. Leonides Fausto is facing a case for violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices or Republic Act 3019 and the Revised Penal Code particularly Article 315 (swindling) together with his wife Eulalia Taguiam-Fausto and aide Ricardo Cabacungan Jr.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales had approved the recommendation of the Overall Deputy Ombudsman to file a case against the Fausto couple and Cabacungan.

The case against the Fausto couple, Cabacungan and some 232 village officials and village treasurers was filed before the Ombudsman after the Commission on Audit (COA) found irregularities in disbursement of barangay checks.

The Ombudsman later dropped the case against the former village chairmen and treasurers of the towns of Tuao, Solana, Amulung, Iguig and Santo Niño after finding no merit to indict them, saying they were the victims of the scheme of the Fausto couple and Cabacungan.

The case stemmed from questionable checks allegedly facilitated by Fausto while he was chairman of Barangay Lakambini in Tuao town and president of the Association of Barangay Chairmen and Sangguniang Panlalawigan ex-official member and his wife Eulalia, the branch manager of Land Bank of the Philippines.

In April 2007, Fausto allegedly ordered the barangay officials through Cabacungan to issue blank checks so the village officials can facilitate the release of their “monetization” from the increase in allotment of their internal revenue.

COA’s investigation found out that the checks were encashed without disbursement vouchers or supporting documents and instead fake documents and deliveries were used.