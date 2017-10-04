Ex-Cagayan vice mayor killed in ambush

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: The former vice mayor of Amulung town was killed in an early morning ambush by gunmen riding a sports utility vehicle in Barangay Carig on Wednesday, two days after a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent also died in an attack here.

Police said the former official, Alexander Pascual, was driving a motorcycle along the national road near the regional Department of Education office when shot by the unidentified gunmen in a black Mitsubishi Adventure with no plate number.

Investigators said Pascual managed to drive away in his motorcycle after the first bursts of gunfire but the suspects caught up with him and continued to fire shots until he dropped dead along the road going to the Hall of Justice in the same village.

The victim died from several gunshot wounds in the body. A fired bullet from .45 caliber pistol was found at the crime scene.

Pascual, of Barangay Cordova, was vice mayor of Amulung from 2013 to 2016.

On Monday, PDEA agent Mark Anthony Melad Ventura was also shot dead by unidentified motorcycle riding gunmen.

Ventura was back riding in a motorcycle that Jonathan Urata Juan drove along San Roque Street in Barangay Pengue Ruyu when the suspects, also riding a motorcycle, fired shots killing him on the spot. Juan sustained a gunshot wound.