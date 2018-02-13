Ex-Caloocan mayor, 2 others face graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against former Caloocan City Mayor Enrico Echiverri and two other former city hall officers in connection with alleged overpriced project for installation of streetlights worth P1.2 million. Charged along with Echiverri were former City Accountant Edna Centeno and City Budget Officer Jesusa Garcia. The Ombudsman alleged that accused caused the payment and disbursement of the amount to P.B. Grey Construction “when there was neither a specific or itemized appropriation ordinance passed by the city council” nor a prior approval or authorization by the council for Echiverri to enter into a contract for the project implemented sometime in June 2012 to May 2013. The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail for each accused. In a separate charge sheet, the Ombudsman filed a case of falsification against Centeno and Garcia and recommended P12,000 bail for each.