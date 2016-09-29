Ex-Cavite mayor, 2 others face malversation case

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed a malversation case before the Sandiganbayan against former Mayor Albert Ambagan Jr. of Amadeo, Cavite and two others for alleged misuse of P2 million public funds in 2008.

Likewise named respondents were then-Municipal Treasurer Jaime Rojales and then-Assistant Municipal Treasurer Alma Ambat.

Assistant Special Prosecutor I Wenceslao Caoayan, in the charge sheet, alleged that the respondents, “acting in such capacities and in relation to office and all accountable public officers for public funds that were in their custody by reason of their official position, conspiring and confederating with one another, did then and there, willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously, with grave abuse of confidence, misappropriate and convert to their own personal use and benefit the amount of Two Million Twenty Nine Thousand and Six Hundred Twenty Pesos and Sixty Five Centavos (P2,029,620.65) to the damage and prejudice of the government.”

The Ombudsman recommended P40,000 bail for each respondent.

REINA C. TOLENTINO