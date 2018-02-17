Ex-Cebu mayor faces graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against former Mayor Valdemar Chiong of Naga City, Cebu for allegedly issuing a mayor’s permit in 2014 an energy firm despite lack of certification from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). In a charge sheet filed on February 9, the Ombudsman accused him of violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act). The Ombudsman alleged that on April 7, 2014 Chiong granted Petronas Energy Philippines, Inc. a permit to operate in Naga City without the necessary Fire Safety Inspection Certification from the BFP. The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail for Chiong as the case was designated by raffle to the Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division on February 15.