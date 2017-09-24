Ex-Central Luzon traffic chief shot dead at Bataan cockpit arena

A FORMER chief of the Philippine National Police-Central Luzon Traffic Management Group and another unidentified person were shot dead on Sunday in Bataan, an official said.

Senior Insp. Jean Cruz, public information chief of the Bataan Provincial Police Office, told a radio interview that retired Sr. Supt. Napoleon Cauyan was killed at about 2:45 p.m. in front of the Mariveles Cockpit Arena in Barangay Baseco.

Cruz said the Mariveles Police Station received a report from concerned citizens about the shooting.

Cruz said the other fatality has not been identified as of posting time.

Cauyan was a resident of Barangay Balon of Mariveles.

“For now, we have not received any report on the identity of the other victim but it was positively identified that there are two victims of the crime scene of the shooting incident,” Cruz said.

Cauyan and his companion sustained multiple gunshots from the unidentified suspect.

Police have yet to determine whether Cauyan received threats during his stint as traffic police chief of Central Luzon or involved in anomalies. DEMPSEY REYES