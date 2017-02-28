EX-CHAMP Petalcorin wants another world title shot

Former World Boxing Association (WBA) interim light flyweight titleholder Randy Petalcorin hopes to get another crack at the world title as he waits the winner of the fight between International Boxing Federation (IBF) interim light flyweight champion Milan Melindo and regular IBF champion Akira Yaegashi in May.

Manager and promoter JC Mananquil said they are targeting to give Petalcorin (26-2-1 win-loss-draw record with 19 knockouts) a world title bout or an IBF eliminator fight for the No. 1 ranking late this year.

“That’s (world title bout) what we are planning after Petalcorin won his last three fights,” Mananquil told The Manila Times. “He improved his style, speed, power and became sharper that’s why we’re targeting the winner between Melindo and Yaegashi late this year.”

Petalcorin, who won the vacant IBF Pan Pacific light flyweight title last December 4 against Arnold Garde via unanimous decision in General Santos City, won a non-title bout last February 26 against Mark Anthony Florida also in General Santos City via referee technical decision.

Petalcorin, 25, is currently ranked No. 7 by the IBF and No. 8 by the World Boxing Council.