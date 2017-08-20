Ex-CHEd official charged with graft

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft charges at the Sandiganbayan against former Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) Executive Director IV Julito Vitriolo for allegedly allowing the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) to issue transcripts of record to graduates of a supposedly suspended program of education in 2010.

In two separate charge sheets, Assistant Prosecutor III Jorge Espinal of the Office of the Ombudsman accused the respondent of violating Sections 3(a) and 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Vitriolo allegedly influenced the PLM and its officials to cause the issuance of transcripts of record and diplomas in violation of a suspension order issued by a former PLM president and the CHEd’s policy, rules and regulations on accreditation of tertiary educational institutions.

He allegedly “had prior knowledge” that in September 2008, the then-president of the PLM had suspended the memorandum of agreement between the PLM and the National College of Physical Education (NCPE) “that offered programs of Bachelor of Science and Masteral degrees in Physical Education.”

The Ombudsman recommended P60,000 bail for Vitriolo’s provisional liberty.

Under Section 3(a) of the anti-graft law, public officers are prohibited from persuading, inducing or influencing another public officer to perform an act constituting a violation of rules an regulations duly promulgated by competent authority.

Section 3(e) of the same law prohibits public officials from causing undue injury to any party, or giving any private party any unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of their official administrative or judicial functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence.