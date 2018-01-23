Ex-Comelec chief Bautista subpoenaed after no-show in Senate money laundering probe

SENATOR Francis Escudero subpoenaed former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Andres Bautista after he failed to attend anew the investigation on his alleged violation of the anti-money laundering law.

The Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, headed by Escudero, sent invitations to all of Bautista’s three known addresses since the inquiry began in August.

“Today’s hearing would have been the third and is also the third time that Bautista has failed to appear,” said Escudero who reset the hearing to February 12 after Bautista’s no-show.

The subpoena ordered Bautista to be present on February 12 before the panel, and failure to do so would compel the Senate to hold him in contempt and move for his arrest under Section 18 of the Rules Governing Inquiries in Aid of Legislation.

Escudero also asked the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to provide the committee with Bautista’s travel information from August 1, 2017 to date.

The Senate committee has been holding hearings since August 2017 in connection with Senate Resolution 468 or the possible violation of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) by some covered institutions.

“The committee has consistently sent him invitations to all of the hearings we conducted but until today, he has not given any reasons for his absence. Not even a representative to act on his behalf,” Escudero said.

“We held him in his own words on the media in the past that he will appear and defend himself once invited but apparently he has been a consistent no-show,” he added. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO