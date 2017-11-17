Ex-Comelec commissioner sweeps voting for top CA post

A former commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has topped the voting for the premier post at the Court of Appeals (CA) conducted by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

Remedios Salazar-Fernando, also the acting presiding justice of the appellate court, got all seven votes from the seven-member JBC.

The CA top post became vacant after Presiding Justice Andres Reyes Jr. was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte to the Supreme Court on July 12.

Coming in second was Justice Romeo Barza with 5 votes and third was Marlene Gonzales-Sison with 4 votes, both of whom are also with the CA.

Barza is a founding member of the now disbanded Carpio Villaraza Cruz law office and Sison is the wife of Manila City Councilor Cassy Sison.

The seven-man council, which is constitutionally mandated to screen and vet nominees to the President for vacant posts in the judiciary and the Offices of the Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman, is headed by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, with ex-officio members Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd, Sen. Richard Gordon and Mindoro Oriental Rep. Reynaldo Umali.