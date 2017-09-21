Ex-convict robs, KILLs call-center agent in Cebu

A MAN convicted of theft was arrested for killing a call-center agent in her home in Barangay Busay, Cebu City, on Thursday morning. The Cebu City Police Office chief, Supt. Joel Doria, said suspect Reynante Mambiar, 36, was traced by the police at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center being treated for lacerations in the body and a stab wound on his face. He was being hunted for the death of Maxi Bolongaita, 29, found with a gunshot wound on her chest. Investigators recovered a knife beside Bolongaita’s bed, as well as a .22 caliber pistol and several empty shells in her room. Doria said a witness identified Mambiar who drove away in a motorcycle after the incident. Neighbors called the police and informed Bolongaita’s father, Alex, who was not at home at the time. “It was possible that the victim fought with the suspect and there was a struggle,” Senior Police Officer 4 Alex Dacua, Police Homicide deputy chief, said. Dacua added that Mambiar admitted to the robbery but denied using the pistol in shooting Bolongaita. A follow-up operation found the suspect’s abandoned motorcycle and a bloodied jacket in PC Hills, at nearby Barangay Apas. Bolongaita’s bag and cellphone were also recovered from the area. Mambiar was convicted for theft and cited for several traffic violations in Mandaue City in 2014.

RHEA RUTH ROSELL