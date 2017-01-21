EX-COP SHOT DEAD IN PASIG

Former Police Officer 1 Marlon Nartates was waiting for a ride along Ortigas Avenue Extension corner Countryside, Barangay Sta. Lucia, Pasig City when six unidentified men on board three motorcycles approached him and shot him in the body at about 1:20 p.m. He died on the spot, while the gunmen fled after the incident.

Nartates, formerly assigned at the Rizal police provincial office, was reported to have gone AWOL and is now working as driver-bodyguard of Acsaimin “alias Mac-mac” Boratong in their illegal drug activities in Pasig City and nearby areas. Acsaimin is the nephew of Amin Imam Boratong who was arrested during a shabu tiangge raid in 2006. Amin is now detained at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

In 2006, police raided the house of Amin Boratong at F. Soriano Street in Barangay Santo Tomas, which is within spitting distance of the Pasig City Hall.

Police seized a huge volume of shabu and high-powered firearms.

Ama reportedly supplied illegal drugs to his two cousins, Aleman Boratong alias Boy Negro and Acsaimen Amer Boratong, Joey Mammon alias Jeremiah, and a certain alias “Mac-mac” who also served as “hitman” of the Boratong family.

The Boratong group is also operating in Taguig City and Taytay, Rizal province, police said. The Boratongs are now hiding in Mindanao.