Ex-Cotabato mayor, 10 others face graft

The Office of the Ombudsman has found basis to file a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against former Mayor Betty Allado of Banisilan, Cotabato and 10 others in connection with alleged irregularities in the

procurement of consultancy services in 2012.

Facing indictment along with Allado were Jaime Alisasis, Ramil Jayma, Marietta Nonan, Ramon Capanang, Carmencita Bari, Andres Serue, Raymond Franco, Jornalito Allado and Hilario Cabangon, with Noel Bryan Tuling, manager of JK Engineering and Design and Consultancy Services.

The Ombudsman’s ruling is still subject to motion for reconsideration.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the town of Banisilan became the beneficiary of the national government’s Sagana at Ligtas na Tubig sa Lahat program in 2012 and was granted P7 million for its implementation.

The Ombudsman said Allado and her co-respondents allegedly facilitated the procurement of consultancy services for the water project, but failed to show proof that they complied with the Government Procurement Reform Act’s requirements.

“[T]he foregoing contradictions prove that no competitive bidding transpired in the procurement of consultancy services,” the Ombudsman said in its resolution.