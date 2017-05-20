Ex-coup plotter is next chairman of MMDA

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is set to appoint retired Brig. Gen. Danilo “Danny” Lim as the next chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Malacañang said on Saturday.

In a text message to reporters, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed that Lim would soon be named MMDA chairman.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, in a separate text message, said Duterte was set to sign Lim’s appointment papers on Monday, before leaving for Russia.

MMDA General Manager Thomas Orbos will keep his post, Medialdea said.

Lim, a West Point graduate, was part of the 1989 coup against President Corazon Aquino, which came close to toppling her. He was then a Scout Ranger captain.

Lim was detained on coup charges but was reinstated years later. He was subsequently involved in attempts to bring down the Arroyo administration.

Lim ran for senator in 2010 under the Liberal Party, but lost. He was deputy customs commissioner for intelligence under Aquino until he resigned in July 2013 because of alleged corruption in the bureau.