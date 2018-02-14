Ex-customs officer, ex-village councilor guilty of breach of conduct

The Pasay City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 45 has convicted Jose Dimatulac, then-Customs Operations Officer III of the Bureau of Customs, after he pleaded guilty to charges that stemmed from failure to file his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) from 2005 to 2011.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday, the court found him guilty of seven counts of violation of Section 8 of Republic Act (RA) 6713 and fined him a total of P14,000. RA 6713 is the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

According to the same statement, the Mandaluyong City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 60 also found former barangay kagawad (councilor) Saturnino Guanga of Mandaluyong City guilty of five counts of violation of Section 8 of RA 6713 “for not filing his SALN from 2009 to 2013.” The court fined Guanga P5,000. “During the course of their respective trials, Dimatulac and Guanga changed their ‘not guilty’ plea to ‘guilty,’” according to the Ombudsman’s statement. A SALN is a declaration made under oath of assets (lands, houses, cash), liabilities (personal or institutional loans) and business and financial interests of a government official or employee, of his or her spouse, and of his or her unmarried children under 18 years old who are living in their parents’s households. Under the law, all government officials and employees must submit their SALN within 30 days after they assume office and then on or before April 30 of every year and within 30 days after they leave from the service.