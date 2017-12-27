‘Ex-DAP head victim of malicious campaign’

FORMER Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) Elba Cruz was a victim of “malicious campaign” by disgruntled employees who opposed her efforts to professionalize the institution, according to a source close to the former official.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week ordered Cruz to vacate her post.

The DAP Personnel Association (Dapper) earlier petitioned the President to replace Cruz for alleged mismanagement, untoward attitude toward employees, and frequent personal and foreign travels.

But a source on Tuesday said Cruz was a victims of a “hatchet job” initiated by a group of disgruntled employees.

“The group of people who spent their working days plotting against the president of DAP wanted to get even with Atty. Elba S. Cruz for her effort to further professionalize the ranks of DAP into a globally competitive institution,” the source said.

“The only thing that she admits as her weakness is her abrupt ways of dealing with people, stemming from her impatience to make things happen as fast as possible,” the same source added.

In her effort to promote the welfare of DAP workforce, the source said Cruz on December 8, 2017 promoted 140 employees.

“This landmark historical human resource development initiative has never been witnessed by the Academy and perhaps by any other government agency of the same genre,” the source said.

Cruz also pushed for the implementation of the salary increase of DAP employees.

“Although the Salary Standardization Law was an approved law through Executive Order 201, the previous administration did not exert effort to make it a reality for the employees of DAP. It was only through the leadership of Atty. Cruz that this adjustment became a reality,” the source said.