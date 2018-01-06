Ex-Davao lawmaker seeks permit to travel

Former Davao del Norte Rep. Arrel Olaño is asking the Sandiganbayan’s Second Division to allow him travel to the United States (US) from January 28 to February 21 to visit his children, grandchildren and sister.

Olaño, 74, is facing charges of graft and of malversation in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

“His travel to the USA is for personal purpose – to visit his children and grandchildren in the USA who he has not seen for quite a long time,” the Motion for Leave to Travel Abroad in part said.

It added that the former lawmaker “is able and willing to post a travel bond…under such terms and conditions as may be reasonably imposed by the Honorable Court,” and he “undertakes to return to the Philippines as scheduled…”

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases against Olaño in 2016 and other individuals, alleging that he chose Countrywide Agri and Rural Economic and Development Foundation as well as the Philippine Social Development Foundation Inc. — non-government organizations (NGOs) that Janet Lim-Napoles supposedly ran — as project partners in the implementation of his PDAF-funded livelihood projects for the first district of Davao del Norte in 2007.

But the projects allegedly turned out to be non-existent.

In addition, Olaño was charged with direct bribery for allegedly receiving P3.175 million from Napoles in consideration of choosing the said NGOs for PDAF-funded livelihood projects.