Ex-Davao lawmakers face ‘pork’ charges

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed criminal complaints against former Davao del Sur representatives Douglas Cagas and his son Marc Douglas Cagas 4th for the alleged misuse of their Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel.

The younger Cagas is facing charges of graft, malversation of public funds through falsification, and malversation of public funds.

Also charged at the Sandiganbayan were Vanie Semillano for project consultant of the House of Representatives, former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC) Director General Antonio Ortiz, former Deputy Director General Dennis Cunanan, former Manager Maria Rosalinda Lacsamana of the Technology and Livelihood Information Dissemination Services Group, then-Budget Officer Consuelo Espiritu, and then-Chief Accountant Marivic Jover.

Cagas 4th allegedly “unilaterally chose and indorsed” the “unaccredited and unqualified” non-government organization (NGO) Farmerbusiness Development Corporation (FDC) as “project partner” in implementing PDAF-funded livelihood and development projects for villages in Davao del Sur’s first district.