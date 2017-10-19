‘Ex-Davao Norte mayor liable for misconduct’

The Office of the Ombudsman has found former Mayor Aniano Antalan of Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) in Davao del Norte administratively liable of grave misconduct for allegedly receiving P200,000 cash gift.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ombudsman ordered Antalan’s dismissal with perpetual disqualification from holding public office, forfeiture of retirement benefits, cancellation of eligibility and bar from taking the civil service examination.

The penalty of dismissal is convertible to a fine equivalent to one-year salary in case the respondent is no longer in the government service.

The Ombudsman also found basis to file before the Sandiganbayan three counts of indirect bribery and two counts of violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act against the former mayor.

The case stemmed from a findings which Antalan, in his counter-affidavit, “did not deny that he received the cash gift” worth P200,000 from Samal Island Multi-Purpose Cooperative (SIMC).

The local government, Coop-Natcco party-list and SIMC had entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) in December 2012 pertaining to the P5-million Priority Development Assistance Fund of former Rep. Cresente Paez of Coop-Natcco party-list.

The MOA, according to the Ombudsman, “tasked the local government to receive funds to be delivered to SIMC and to recommend the priority micro-finance projects and beneficiaries.”

The Ombudsman found that SIMC supposedly gave the cash gift to Antalan on December 28, 2012 when SIMC received the funding.

“According to the SIMC resolution, ‘the board authorized the release of the cash gift to respondent as an expression of gratitude to him because he is always there for the cooperative especially in approving/signing of the MoA between the local government of Igacos with the co-op’,” the Ombudsman’s statement said.

Antalan reportedly admitted receiving P100,000 in 2014 and P100,000 in 2016, saying “they were given during the Christmas season.”

REINA C. TOLENTINO