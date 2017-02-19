EX-DAVAO TOWN MAYOR FACES GRAFT CHARGES

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed a graft case at the Sandiganbayan against former Jose Abad Santos (Davao del Sur) Municipal Mayor Alex Wangkay over the alleged award of a deal for the construction of a small water impounding project without calling for a public bidding in 2009. Also named respondent was Roberto Semilla, who was identified in the the charge sheet as the then-owner and proprietor of R. Semilla Construction and Marketing. Assistant Special Prosecutor I Minerva Quintela accused the respondents of violating Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The Ombudsman said that without the conduct of a public bidding, Wangkay, conspiring with Semilla, gave unwarranted benefits to the private individual and his assignee, subsequently allowing the release of public funds amounting to P4,500,000 to the prejudice of the government. It recommended P30,000 bail for the respondents’ provisional liberty.

REINA TOLENTINO