Ex-DOE official, 2 others in estafa

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed 21 counts of estafa before the Sandiganbayan against former Department of Energy (DOE) Asst.Secretary Matanog Mapandi and two others for allegedly defrauding a businesswoman of over P6.5 million from 2009 to 2010.

Named private respondents were Myrna Almonte and Francisco Merilles.

Deputy Special Prosecutor Manuel Soriano Jr. alleged in the charge sheets that Mapandi, in conspiracy with Almonte and Merilles, defrauded Elizabeth Subilo “thru deceit or false pretense by making it appear that they possess power and influence in facilitating the approval and release of the P50-M solar street lighting project in Magarao, Camarines Sur in favor of Cha Construction & Supply, a licensed contractor, for a fee…”