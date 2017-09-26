Ex-DPWH chief Singson named Meralco SVP

PANGILINAN-LED Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced on Monday the appointment of former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Rogelio Singson as senior vice president.

Singson will also serve as the new president and chief executive officer of Meralco Powergen Corporation effective October 1, 2017, Meralco said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Singson formerly served as president and CEO of Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) , the operator of Light Rail Transit-1.

LRMC is a joint venture among Metro Pacific Investments Corporation’s (MPIC) Metro Pacific Light Rail Corporation (MPLRC), Ayala Corporation’s AC Infrastructure Holdings Corporation (AC Infra), and the Philippine Investment Alliance for Infrastructure’s Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings (Philippines) PTE Ltd. (MIHPL).

MPIC currently holds a 45.5 percent stake in Meralco.

Prior to his stint at the LRMC, Singson served as DPWH chief during the administration of President Benigno Aquino 3rd.