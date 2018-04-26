Ex-Dumaguete dad fined over travel bills

The anti-graft court’s Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division fined former Dumaguete City (Negros Oriental) councilor Manuel Patrimonio after he pleaded guilty to charges of failure to render accounting of P21,190 that he had received as traveling expenses.

Patrimonio “voluntarily entered a plea of guilty” upon arraignment on April 11, 2018, according to a decision promulgated on April 12.

“Accused was found to have fully understood the meaning and consequences of his plea,” the court said in part.

“Wherefore, in Criminal Case No. SB-18-CRM-0102, judgment is hereby rendered finding accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt of failure of accountable officer to render accounts. Having appreciated the mitigating circumstance of the plea of guilty in his favor, accused is imposed the penalty or fine of” P1,000, the court said.

“Likewise, in Criminal Case No. SB-18-CRM-0103, judgment is hereby rendered finding accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt of failure of accountable officer to render accounts defined and penalized under Article 218 of the Revised Penal Code. Having also appreciated the mitigating circumstance of the plea of guilty, accused is imposed the same penalty or fine of” P1,000, the court said.

Associate Justice Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomez-Estoesta, who leads the Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division, penned the decision, which was concurred in by Associate Justice Zaldy Trespeses and Associate Justice Bayani Jacinto.

The two cases were filed before the Sandiganbayan earlier this year.

In the first charge sheet, Patrimonio was accused of failure “to liquidate or render an account of public funds in the amount of” P11,870 “which he received on” November 18, 2005 “as cash advance for his traveling expenses in going to Iloilo City, on November 21-25, 2005, more than two [2] months after the lapse of the thirty (30)-day period within which such account should have been rendered, as required by the Commission on Audit [CoA] Circular No. 97-002.”

In the second charge sheet, he was accused of failure “to liquidate or render an account of public funds in the amount of” P9,320 “which he received on” March 6, 2007 “as cash advance for his traveling expenses in going to Mandaue City, on March 8-10, 2007, more than two [2] months after the lapse of the thirty [30]-day period within which such account should have been rendered, as required by” CoA Circular No. 97-002.