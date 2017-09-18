Ex-Ecija vice mayor convicted of rape

SAN JOSE CITY, Nueva Ecija: Former Vice Mayor Romeo Borja Jr. of Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija was sentenced to a maximum of 40 years imprisonment for two counts of rape filed by his minor house helper, who bore a child out of the abuse.

In a 23-page decision, Regional Trial Court Branch 38 Judge Leo Cecilio Bautista also ordered Borja to pay the victim P200,000 for civil indemnity and moral damages. He was also mandated to provide support for the victim’s child.

The court also ordered his immediate transfer to the new Bilibid prison in Muntinlupa City.

The case stemmed from a complaint in 2011 of the victim who was then 17 years old, accusing Borja of abusing her from October 2009 until April 2010 while she was serving his household.

The victim and at least three others have accused Borja of rape.

Another complaint for 20 counts of sexual assault filed against the former vice mayor was dismissed for lack of evidence.

The victim, now 22, sat with some members the Gabriela partylist group who gave her support.

Borja was arrested in March and has been detained here since the filing of rape charges in 2013.

His father Romeo Borja Sr., was also charged with rape but is presently under hospital arrest in Pampanga. Both went into hiding after the charges were filed against them in separate courts. They were both arrested and detained.

Borja’s lawyer Dick Fernandez said they will appeal the conviction.

The former vice mayor is also facing two rape complaints before the Department of Justice filed by the mother of Pantabangan’s Miss Tourism whom he allegedly impregnated.