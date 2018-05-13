Ex-editor to launch ‘Keeping It Together’

Former magazine editor Marichelle Roque-Lutz is set to launch her book Keeping It Together: A Memoir of Familial Love and Acceptance at Orchid Garden Suites, 620 P. Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila, on May 26 at 2 p.m.

Roque-Lutz wrote the 300-page memoir, which took her three years to complete, to comply with the request of her four daughters to have a written history of their family. She waited another two years to publish it with their approval.

Roque-Lutz was editor of Woman’s Home Companion when she emigrated to the United States in 1981. She was assistant research editor of Chicago magazine in the late 1980s before moving to New Holland, Pennsylvania, where she joined the Intelligencer Journal morning daily as a copy editor. She retired from the paper at age 65.

She has spent the last 12 years reading, writing, gardening, playing Scrabble as a rated member of the North American Scrabble Players Association, singing with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra Chorus, and going home to Quezon City to be with relatives and friends.