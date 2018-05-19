Sunday, May 20, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    • You are at:»»Ex-F1 ace Massa to race Formula E starting next season

    Ex-F1 ace Massa to race Formula E starting next season

    0
    By on Sports

    PARIS: Former Ferrari ace Felipe Massa has signed a three-year deal to race Formula E starting in the 2018-2019 season, his new Venturi team said on Wednesday.

    “Today I am starting a new phase in my career, I just signed with Venturi GP team to ra ce next season,” the 37-year-old Brazilian said on Twitter.

    Massa looked set to join Jaguar’s E team before extending his Formula 1 contract with Williams to the end of 2017 when Valtteri Bottas joined Mercedes.

    “The contract between Felipe Massa and Venturi Formula E Team is for three years,” said Venturi, owned by Monaco real estate magnate Gildo Pastor.


    “For some years now, I’ve been clear about my interest in this innovative, forward-looking discipline,” Massa said.

    “I especially like the format of race meetings, the city-centre circuits and the contact with the fans,” added Massa, who begins testing next month.

    “Gildo (Pastor) has always been a step ahead when it comes to high performance electricity vehicles.”

    Massa raced Formula 1 for 15 years and was runner up in the world championship in 2008.

    In it’s third season, there are now eleven Formula E races — using fully electric cars — in cities such as New York, Hong Kong and Paris.
    AFP

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.