Ex-general manager of PH sweepstakes office acquitted of plunder

THE Sandiganbayan First Division has acquitted a former general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) of plunder in connection with the alleged misuse of state charity funds covering the years 2008 to 2010.

“The prosecution has not adduced any new or compelling evidence to warrant a finding different from what has already been rendered by the Supreme Court. Thus, as the High Tribunal categorically cleared Uriarte of culpability from the instant charge of plunder, it behooves this Court to acquit her,” the court said in an 11-page decision promulgated on May 11, referring to Rosario Uriarte.

The court was referring to the July 2016 Supreme Court ruling, which dismissed the plunder case against former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Benigno Aguas, a former PCSO budget and accounts manager, for insufficient evidence.

The prosecution “did not properly allege and prove the existence of conspiracy among” Arroyo, Aguas and Uriarte, the Supreme Court said.

Uriarte, who surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-National Capital Region in November 2016, was the only remaining accused in the P366-million plunder case.

In April 2015, the Sandiganbayan’s First Division granted the demurrers to evidence of and acquitted former PCSO Directors Manuel Morato, Raymundo Roquero, and Jose Taruc 5th, as well as former Commission on Audit (CoA) Chairman Reynaldo Villar.

In March 2017, the same division acquitted former PCSO Director Ma. Fatima Valdes who arrived in the country in October 2016 from New Zealand and immediately surrendered to the NBI.

In October 2017, the anti-graft court threw out the plunder case filed against Nilda Plaras who formerly led the Commission on Audit’s (COA) Intelligence/Confidential Fund Audit Unit. REINA TOLENTINO