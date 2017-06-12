Ex-govt employee nabbed for estafa

Isagani Sarmiento, 58, of Barangay Holy Spirit, former employee of the Quezon City Post Office who is allegedly involved in a large-scale estafa, was arrested in an entrapment in Quezon City on Sunday. At least eight people have reported to the police that in 2016 he duped them of P100,000 in exchange for units in a housing project at Zero Waste Area B, in the barangay (village). The victims said it never materialized and Sarmiento collected the money in 2016 for the processing of their documents. Verification with the National Housing Authority showed that Sarmiento was not authorized to collect money from anyone on behalf of the agency. He was arrested on Sunday after he asked for an additional P5,000 from one of the victims whom he agreed to meet at fast food chain in Kamuning.