Ex-govt lawyer named new Energy Regulatory Commission chief

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte named a former government counsel as the new chief of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

In an appointment letter signed on November 22, Duterte appointed Agnes Vicenta Salayo Torres Devanadera for a term expiring on July 10, 2022, vice Jose Vicente B. Salazar.”

Devanadera served as the government corporate counsel under then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo from March 2, 2007 to January 15, 2010, and as justice secretary. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE

 

