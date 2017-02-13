Ex-Gurkha bids to reclaim ‘oldest on Everest’ title

KATHMANDU: An 85-year-old former Gurkha is making a bid to reclaim his title as the world’s oldest person to summit Mount Everest. A Guinness World Record certificate hangs proudly in Min Bahadur Sherchan’s Kathmandu home and by the end of this year’s spring climbing season, he hopes to have a second one hanging next to it. Sherchan made his historic climb in 2008 when he was 76, but he lost the record five years later when Japanese mountaineer Yuichiro Miura summited the 8,848-meter (29,029-foot) peak at the age of 80. Sherchan has since been on a quest to take back the title—though he says it is only to prove to himself that he can. “My aim is not to break anybody’s record, this is not a personal competition between individuals. I wish to break my own record,” Sherchan told AFP in the Nepali capital.

