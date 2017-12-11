Ex-health chief Garin: ‘No midnight deal, corruption’ in govt purchase of Dengvaxia

FORMER Health secretary Janet Garin dismissed allegations that the government purchase of the P3.5 billion Dengavaxia vaccine was a “midnight deal.”

“It’s not a midnight deal. Everything was above board,” Garin said in an impromptu briefing.

“There was no undue haste. No corruption is involved here. Though we admit it was not bidded [out]by the Department of Health,” Garin said prior to the start of the public hearing on Monday.

She said that it was the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) which bidded out the purchase of Dengavaxia “because they were the ones chosen to implement this program.”

“The decision (to purchase Dengavaxia) was made by the DoH as an institutional decision, not by one group, not by one person,” Garin said.

Garin and another former Health secretary Paulyn Ubial attended the Senate inquiry on the alleged questionable purchase of Dengavaxia, manufactured by French pharmaceutical firm, Sanofi Pasteur.

Incumbent Health Secretary Francisco Duque and Sanofi executives were also present.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and the Senate Committee on Health chaired by Senators Richard Gordon and Joseph Victor Ejercito jointly conducted the public hearing.

Garin attended the investigatiob “on a pass” since she was scheduled to be operated on in Monday afternoon to remove kidney stones.