Ex-House lawmaker faces graft for anomalous purchase of communications equipment

THE office of the Ombudsman filed a graft case at the Sandiganbayan against a former lawmaker at the House of Representatives and several others for the alleged anomalous procurement of communication equipment in 2007.

Ex-Rep. Peter Paul Jed Falcon Surigao del Sur, Surigao Del Sur Mayor Roberto Luna, Jr., then vice chairman of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) Jethro Lindo; BAC members Teofilo Maymay, Aludia De Castro and Carmelo Rebosura; municipal treasurer Ebrencio Indoyon, Jr.; and Ma. Luzviminda Lopez, president of Philflex Trading and General Merchandise, allegedly took advantage of their official positions and “willfully, unlawfully and criminally gave Philflex unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference by purchasing or causing and/or approving the procurement and payment of various communication equipment”.

Falcon allegedly used his Congressional Initiative Fund to pay P18.9 million for Philflex’s equipment, despite the lack of a competitive public bidding and the concurrence of the requirements of alternative modes for procurement.

A bail of P30,000 each was recommended by the Ombudsman for the respondents’ provisional liberty.

RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA