Ex-Ifugao gov pleads not guilty to graft raps

Ifugao Rep. Teodoro Baguilat Jr. pleaded not guilty to the graft charges filed against him in connection with the alleged anomalous purchase of a vehicle by the province worth P900,000 in 2003 when he was still governor.

He was conditionally arraigned on the charges before the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division on Monday after he filed a motion dated March 19 seeking permission to travel abroad.

The court on Monday gave Baguilat – who is out on bail – permission to travel to Berlin, Germany and to the Netherlands from April 6 to 15.

The lawmaker said he “intends to attend a study visit program organized by Friedrich Naumann Stiftung in Berlin, Germany and visit the Filipino communities in Netherlands for the period of April 6 to 15, 2018.”

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the cases before the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan last month. In a ruling dated February 19, the court’s Fifth Division found basis to try the cases.