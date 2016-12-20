Ex-Iligan lawmaker linked to drugs

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday named more government officials allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade.

In his speech before awardees of the 2016 Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations Overseas in Malacanang, Duterte showed a copy of his “final drug list” that he said included former Iligan City representative Vicente Belmonte Jr. and former Iligan City Mayor Lawrence Cruz.

“They are elected public officials. Here are representative Vicente Belmonte, Mayor Lawrence Cruz. They’re from Iligan,” Duterte said.

The President also mentioned Mayor Willy Lim but he did not give any details.

Duterte had said that the final drug list has been revalidated by various government agencies. House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd were given copies of the drug list.

He said he came up with his own drug list that includes a senator “who was glorified with an award in Washington, D.C,” obviously referring to Sen. Leila de Lima, his staunch critic.

“This is the drug industry. That is why I gave a copy to the Speaker and to the Senate and I said hindi ko kaya [I cannot do it]. I cannot do it on my own,” he said.

“We have been corrupted and this is why I cry every night,” the President added.