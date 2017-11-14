Ex-Iloilo lawmaker, 12 others face graft case

THE Office of the Ombudsman has filed a graft case at the Sandiganbayan against a former Iloilo lawmaker of the House of Representatives.

Former Iloilo Second District Rep. Augusto Syjuco Jr. and other individuals allegedly executed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) designating a cooperative as the implementing non-government organization for a program in 2004.

Charged along with Syjuco were former Municipal Vice Mayor Ramon Anino; then-Municipal Agriculturist Roberto Alcudia, and; then-Sangguniang Bayan (municipal council) members Ireneo Mondero, Emmanuel Adricula, Aquiles Cabaluna Jr., Miguel Ambong, Geefre Alonsabe, Job Almacen, and Roy Almonares.

Timoteo Tomas Salvilla, Edgardo Comoda, and Corazon Taladua who, according to the charge sheet, were then-cooperators of Tawo Kag Duta sa Kauswagan Cooperative, were also charged.

In the charge sheet, the Ombudsman alleged in part that the accused, “conspiring with one another and with accused” Salvilla, Comoda, and Taladua, executed a MOA “designating the Cooperative as the implementing non-government organization for the “Ginintuang Masaganang Ani Program “of the municipality, substantially deviating from the 30 April 2004 MOA” with the Department of Agriculture (DA) “where the Municipality of Alimodian was designated as the implementing agency…”

The Ombudsman alleged that the “deviation was without DA’s knowledge and consent and without regard for the requirements enumerated in Commission on Audit Circular No. 96-003 for the accreditation of a non-governmental organization or people’s organization (NGO/PO) before the NGO/PO can enter into a MOA with the government through any local government agency…”

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail for each respondent. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO