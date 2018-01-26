Ex-Iloilo lawmaker, 2 others in trouble over alleged anomalous use of PDAF

THE Office of the Ombudsman has found basis to file a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against former Iloilo Rep. Rolex Suplico and other individuals over the alleged anomalous use of his 2007 Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF).

Facing indictment along with Suplico were: former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC) Director General Antonio Ortiz; and Alfredo Ronquillo, who was then-president of AARON Foundation Philippines Inc.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Ombudsman, case records showed that Suplico allegedly received P14.7 million as part of his PDAF on May 4, 2007.

The statement added that the funds, which were meant for livelihood and development projects in Iloilo’s fifth district, were allegedly transferred to the TLRC as implementing agency and then allegedly released to AARON as the partner non-government organization for the implementation of the projects.

The Ombudsman alleged in its resolution that “there is no evidence showing that respondent Suplico exerted efforts to ensure that AARON liquidated the P14,700,000.00 which could only mean that he benefitted from the transaction or that he was grossly negligent.”

“It is emphasized that respondent Suplico is accountable for the funds because he has control and actual custody of the funds as these funds cannot be released without his consent and directives. Such failure/refusal to liquidate the P14,700,000.00 clearly casts doubt as to the validity, propriety and legality of the transaction between respondents, causing undue injury to the government and giving unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference to AARON,” the Ombudsman alleged. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO