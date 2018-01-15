Ex-Iloilo lawmaker, 5 others face graft case

THE Office of the Ombudsman has filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against former Iloilo Rep. Augusto Syjuco, former mayor Arcadio Gorriceta of Pavia town, and four others allegedly over the misuse of the Country-Wide Development Fund (CDF) in 2004.

Also charged were former municipal accountant Eufemia Jamerlan, town treasurer Edwin Elumba, Corazon Taladua and Timoteo Salvilla, both of Tagipusuon Foundation, Inc., a non-governmental organization (NGO).

Gorriceta is now Iloilo’s second district representative.

The Ombudsman alleged that from August 2004 to December 2004, the accused, then-public officers of Pavia town, “conspired with one another and with Taladua and Salvilla, cause[d]undue injury to the government and g[a]ve the Foundation unwarranted benefits and advantage or preference in the amount of P999,900” by allowing the NGO to enter into a memorandum of agreement with the Municipality of Pavia to implement the CDF of Syjuco, intended for the Education for All Program in Pavia…”

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail for each of the accused.

Neglect of duty

Meanwhile the Ombudsman has found basis to file cases against former Mayor Leonilo Costelo of Talamera, Samar for allegedly failure to liquidate cash advances for travel allowance and relief operations.

The Field Investigation Office of the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for Visayas found that Costelo allegedly received P18,159 as cash advance on May 16, 2014 for his travel to attend a forum in Pasay City.

He also supposedly received P370,000 on December 3, 2014 “for relief operations during typhoon Ruby.”

In his counter-affidavit Costelo attributed the delay to “[the]need to reconstruct the documents necessary for liquidation which were either missing or destroyed during the onslaught of typhoon Ruby,” but was dismissed by the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman, in its resolution said “respondent’s obligation to liquidate said cash advance [for travel expenses]had already attached even before typhoon Ruby hit the municipality of Talalora on 06 December 2014.

Moreover, on the supposition that documents necessary to liquidate the P370,000 cash advance for relief operations were indeed destroyed during the onslaught of typhoon Ruby, it is highly improbable that it took respondent roughly two years to reconstruct the supposed destroyed documents.”

Commission on Audit Circular No. 97-002 requires that “cash advances for official local travel expenses shall be liquidated by the accountable officer within 30 days after return to the permanent official station. Meantime, petty operating expenses and field operating expenses shall be liquidated within 20 days after the end of the year.”

The Ombudsman also found Costelo administratively liable for simple neglect of duty.